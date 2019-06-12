Hover to Zoom
Barefoot Cellars Sweet Red Blend Red Wine 1.5L
1.5 LUPC: 0008500001868
Located in AISLE 1
Barefoot Sweet Red Blend Red Wine features explosive notes of raspberry, plum and cherry. With a delicious combination of Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Barbera, Grenache and Petite Sirah, this Barefoot wine offers a smooth, soft finish. This California wine is best served chilled. This larger 1.5 L wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, making it perfect for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends. This sweet wine comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.
- One 1.5 L bottle of Barefoot Sweet Red Blend Red Wine
- Red blend wine with notes of sweet raspberries, juicy plums and red cherries
- Delicious combination of Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Barbera, Grenache and Petite Sirah
- Larger bottle is ideal for entertaining
- Red wine blend from California
- Best served chilled
- From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable