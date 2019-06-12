Barefoot Cellars Sweet Red Blend Red Wine 1.5L Perspective: front
Barefoot Cellars Sweet Red Blend Red Wine 1.5L

1.5 LUPC: 0008500001868
Product Details

Barefoot Sweet Red Blend Red Wine features explosive notes of raspberry, plum and cherry. With a delicious combination of Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Barbera, Grenache and Petite Sirah, this Barefoot wine offers a smooth, soft finish. This California wine is best served chilled. This larger 1.5 L wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, making it perfect for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends. This sweet wine comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.

  • One 1.5 L bottle of Barefoot Sweet Red Blend Red Wine
  • Red blend wine with notes of sweet raspberries, juicy plums and red cherries
  • Delicious combination of Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Barbera, Grenache and Petite Sirah
  • Larger bottle is ideal for entertaining
  • Red wine blend from California
  • Best served chilled
  • From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions
  • Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable