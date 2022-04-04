Hover to Zoom
Barefoot® Cellars Sweet Red Blend Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500001849
Product Details
Barefoot Sweet Red Blend Red Wine features explosive notes of sweet raspberries, ripe plums and juicy cherries. Offering a delicious combination of Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Barbera, Grenache and Petite Sirah, this Barefoot wine offers a smooth, soft finish. This California wine is best served chilled. This sweet wine comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.
- One 750 mL bottle of Barefoot Sweet Red Blend Red Wine
- Red blend wine with notes of sweet raspberries, juicy plums and red cherries
- A delicious combination of Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Barbera, Grenache and Petite Sirah
- Best served chilled
- Red wine blend from California with a smooth, soft finish
- From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions