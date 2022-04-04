Hover to Zoom
Barefoot® Fruitscato™ Peach Moscato
750 mLUPC: 0008500002900
Barefoot Peach Moscato is a delightfully sweet wine with natural flavors of juicy, ripe peaches. This bottle comes with a easy-to-open screw cap, so no wine opener is needed. Best served chilled!
- Flavors of juicy, ripe peaches
- Light, sweet and refreshing
- Moscato wine with natural flavors
- Screw cap, no wine opener needed
- Serve chilled