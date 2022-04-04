Barefoot® Fruitscato™ Peach Moscato Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Barefoot® Fruitscato™ Peach Moscato Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Barefoot® Fruitscato™ Peach Moscato

750 mLUPC: 0008500002900
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 2

Product Details

Barefoot Peach Moscato is a delightfully sweet wine with natural flavors of juicy, ripe peaches. This bottle comes with a easy-to-open screw cap, so no wine opener is needed. Best served chilled!

  • Flavors of juicy, ripe peaches
  • Light, sweet and refreshing
  • Moscato wine with natural flavors
  • Screw cap, no wine opener needed
  • Serve chilled