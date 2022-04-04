All the tropical vibes without the sunburn, Barefoot Pineapple FRUITSCATO overflows with ripe pineapple flavor and exotic floral aromas. Delightfully juicy, you can pair it with Hawaiian pizza for the perfect combination of savory and sweet!

Juicy, sweet pineapple

Blend of California Moscato wine and natural flavors

Barefoot Pineapple Fruitscato has tropical and ripe pineapple flavors, layered with floral aromas

Serve chilled and enjoy