Barefoot® Fruitscato™ Pineapple Moscato
750 mLUPC: 0008500003331
All the tropical vibes without the sunburn, Barefoot Pineapple FRUITSCATO overflows with ripe pineapple flavor and exotic floral aromas. Delightfully juicy, you can pair it with Hawaiian pizza for the perfect combination of savory and sweet!
- Juicy, sweet pineapple
- Blend of California Moscato wine and natural flavors
- Barefoot Pineapple Fruitscato has tropical and ripe pineapple flavors, layered with floral aromas
- Serve chilled and enjoy