Barefoot Mini Pinot Grigio White Wine
4 bottles / 187 mLUPC: 0008500004528
Barefoot Pinot Grigio White Wine features tart notes of green apples and the juiciness of fresh white peaches along with the floral aroma of jasmine in perfectly portable single serve wine bottles with an easy to open screw cap. These mini plastic wine bottles are shatterproof, making them ideal for poolside parties and beach bashes. Their small size makes them easy to enjoy when you don't want to open a full bottle of wine. Crisp and refreshing, this light bodied Pinot Grigio wine pairs perfectly with traditional dishes like pasta, poultry and pizza. This Pinot Grigio comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get barefoot.
- Four 187 mL wine bottles of Barefoot Pinot Grigio White Wine
- Light bodied white wine with a refreshing finish
- Tart notes of green apples and the juiciness of fresh white peaches
- Convenient and portable mini wine bottles with easy open screw caps
- Enjoy this white wine with traditional dishes like pasta, poultry and pizza
- From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions
- Serve this Barefoot white wine chilled
- Plastic bottles that are 100% recyclable