Barefoot Pinot Grigio White Wine features tart notes of green apples and the juiciness of fresh white peaches along with the floral aroma of jasmine in perfectly portable single serve wine bottles with an easy to open screw cap. These mini plastic wine bottles are shatterproof, making them ideal for poolside parties and beach bashes. Their small size makes them easy to enjoy when you don't want to open a full bottle of wine. Crisp and refreshing, this light bodied Pinot Grigio wine pairs perfectly with traditional dishes like pasta, poultry and pizza. This Pinot Grigio comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get barefoot.

Four 187 mL wine bottles of Barefoot Pinot Grigio White Wine

Light bodied white wine with a refreshing finish

Tart notes of green apples and the juiciness of fresh white peaches

Convenient and portable mini wine bottles with easy open screw caps

Enjoy this white wine with traditional dishes like pasta, poultry and pizza

From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions

Serve this Barefoot white wine chilled

Plastic bottles that are 100% recyclable