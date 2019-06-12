Barefoot Moscato Sweet White Wine delivers a refreshing blend of juicy peaches and sweet apricots. Barefoot Moscato features lush, fruity aromas and a crisp, bright finish with a tantalizing twist of lemon and citrus. Perfect for pairing with spicy Asian cuisine, artisanal cheeses or light desserts, this Barefoot Moscato is best served chilled. The larger 1.5 L wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles, making it perfect for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends. This sweet white Moscato comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.

One 1.5 L bottle of Barefoot Moscato Sweet White Wine

Light wine with lush, fruity aromas and a crisp, bright finish

Refreshing notes of juicy peaches and sweet apricots

Large bottle is ideal for sharing

Enjoy this sweet wine with spicy Asian cuisine, artisanal cheeses or light desserts

Moscato wine from California

Serve chilled