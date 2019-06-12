Hover to Zoom
Barefoot Moscato White Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008500001667
Located in AISLE 1
Product Details
Barefoot Moscato Sweet White Wine delivers a refreshing blend of juicy peaches and sweet apricots. Barefoot Moscato features lush, fruity aromas and a crisp, bright finish with a tantalizing twist of lemon and citrus. Perfect for pairing with spicy Asian cuisine, artisanal cheeses or light desserts, this Barefoot Moscato is best served chilled. The larger 1.5 L wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles, making it perfect for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends. This sweet white Moscato comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.
- One 1.5 L bottle of Barefoot Moscato Sweet White Wine
- Light wine with lush, fruity aromas and a crisp, bright finish
- Refreshing notes of juicy peaches and sweet apricots
- Large bottle is ideal for sharing
- Enjoy this sweet wine with spicy Asian cuisine, artisanal cheeses or light desserts
- Moscato wine from California
- Serve chilled