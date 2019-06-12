Hover to Zoom
Barefoot Riesling White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500001581
Product Details
Barefoot Riesling White Wine features slightly sweet notes of juicy apples and tangy lemons along with the aroma of orange blossoms. This refreshing light bodied Riesling wine pairs perfectly with mild cheeses, fresh fruits and spicy dishes. Ideal for outdoor parties on warm summer days, this refreshing sweet wine is best served chilled. The 750 mL screw cap glass bottle ensures easy opening and secure storage. Let's get Barefoot.
- One 750 mL bottle of Barefoot Riesling White Wine
- Light bodied white wine with a refreshing finish
- Refreshing Barefoot wine with sweet notes of juicy apples and tangy lemons
- Screw cap wine bottle ensures easy opening and secure storage
- Enjoy this sweet white wine with mild cheeses, fresh fruits or spicy dishes
- Serve this Barefoot white wine chilled
- White wine from California