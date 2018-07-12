Barefoot Spritzer Summer Red Wine Cooler Perspective: front
Barefoot Spritzer Summer Red Wine Cooler Perspective: back
Barefoot Spritzer Summer Red Wine Cooler Perspective: left
Barefoot Spritzer Summer Red Wine Cooler Perspective: right
Barefoot Spritzer Summer Red Wine Cooler Perspective: top
Barefoot Spritzer Summer Red Wine Cooler Perspective: bottom
Barefoot Spritzer Summer Red Wine Cooler

4 cans / 250 mLUPC: 0008500042387
Product Details

Barefoot Summer Red Wine Spritzer delivers a refreshing burst of orange, pineapple and raspberry notes in four convenient single serve cans. With a refreshing finish, this Barefoot wine spritzer pairs perfectly with pizza or hamburgers, making it ideal for summer days at a beach party, outdoor picnic or backyard barbecue. The 250 mL canned wine is perfectly portable. Enjoy Barefoot red wine spritzer chilled straight from the can, over ice or in a cocktail. Let's get Barefoot.

  • Four 250 mL cans of Barefoot Summer Red Wine Spritzer
  • Semi sweet red wine with aromas of fresh pineapple, zesty oranges and sweet raspberries
  • Canned wine that is perfectly portable and ideal for outdoors
  • Perfect for pool parties, beach days or anywhere outdoors
  • Enjoy Barefoot spritzer chilled, over ice or in a cocktail
  • Plastic bottles that are 100% recyclable

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Grape Wine , Carbonated Water , Cane Sugar , Natural Flavors , Less than 1% , Potassium Citrate , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate to Protect Flavor , Sulfiting Agents

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

