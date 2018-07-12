Barefoot Spritzer Summer Red Wine Cooler
Product Details
Barefoot Summer Red Wine Spritzer delivers a refreshing burst of orange, pineapple and raspberry notes in four convenient single serve cans. With a refreshing finish, this Barefoot wine spritzer pairs perfectly with pizza or hamburgers, making it ideal for summer days at a beach party, outdoor picnic or backyard barbecue. The 250 mL canned wine is perfectly portable. Enjoy Barefoot red wine spritzer chilled straight from the can, over ice or in a cocktail. Let's get Barefoot.
- Four 250 mL cans of Barefoot Summer Red Wine Spritzer
- Semi sweet red wine with aromas of fresh pineapple, zesty oranges and sweet raspberries
- Canned wine that is perfectly portable and ideal for outdoors
- Perfect for pool parties, beach days or anywhere outdoors
- Enjoy Barefoot spritzer chilled, over ice or in a cocktail
- Plastic bottles that are 100% recyclable
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Grape Wine , Carbonated Water , Cane Sugar , Natural Flavors , Less than 1% , Potassium Citrate , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate to Protect Flavor , Sulfiting Agents
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More