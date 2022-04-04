Barefoot-To-Go Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: front
Barefoot-To-Go Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: back
Barefoot-To-Go Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: left
Barefoot-To-Go Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: right
Barefoot-To-Go Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: top
500 mL
Barefoot Pinot Grigio white wine is light bodied, crisp and refreshing. Tart green apple and undertones of peach and citrus aromas make this an easy drinking and fun wine. This 500ml is the perfectly portable package and comes with a easy-to-open screw cap, so no wine opener is needed! Great for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more.

  • Notes of fresh zesty citrus and crisp refreshing green apples
  • Light bodied, crisp and refreshing
  • Perfectly portable package! Perfect for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more
  • Screw cap, no wine opener needed