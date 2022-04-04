Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Barefoot-To-Go Pinot Grigio White Wine
500 mLUPC: 0008500002841
Purchase Options
Product Details
Barefoot Pinot Grigio white wine is light bodied, crisp and refreshing. Tart green apple and undertones of peach and citrus aromas make this an easy drinking and fun wine. This 500ml is the perfectly portable package and comes with a easy-to-open screw cap, so no wine opener is needed! Great for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more.
- Notes of fresh zesty citrus and crisp refreshing green apples
- Light bodied, crisp and refreshing
- Perfectly portable package! Perfect for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more
- Screw cap, no wine opener needed