Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc Dry White Wine features crisp notes of refreshing honeydew melon, sweet nectarine and juicy peaches in a larger 1.5 L bottle that's perfect for entertaining. Finished with a delicious hint of zesty lime and pear, this aromatic California white wine pairs perfectly with a fresh vegetable tray or assortment of mild cheeses. This crisp and refreshing Barefoot wine is best served chilled, and the larger bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, making it ideal for entertaining and parties. This Sauvignon Blanc wine comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.

One 1.5 L bottle of Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc Dry White Wine

Refreshing and crisp white wine with a citrus aroma and soft finish

Notes of refreshing honeydew melon, sweet nectarine and juicy peaches

The larger bottle is ideal for entertaining or sharing with a group of friends

Pairs perfectly with fresh vegetables or mild cheeses

Best served chilled

Sauvignon Blanc white wine from California

From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions