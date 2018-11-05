BareOrganics Energizing Coffee with Superfoods Medium Roast Single Serve Cups Perspective: front
BareOrganics Energizing Coffee with Superfoods Medium Roast Single Serve Cups

12 ctUPC: 0081842302982
Product Details

Daily Energy Support

Our single-serve Energizing Coffee with Superfoods contains fair trade, organic coffee infused with superfoods that help you feel revitalized and alert, including maca, guarana, cordyceps mushrooms, and schisandra. Each cup is boosted by probiotics for added digestive support.

Quality First

each cup uses natural, Certified USDA Organic, vegan, and non-GMO ingredients.

BareOrganics strives to deliver simple, quality nutrition without GMOs, chemicals, or  harmful additives. Each of our blends is infused with organic superfoods to  help support a healthier you, all in a great cup of coffee.

BareOrganics Benefits:

  • Certified USDA Organic
  • Probiotics
  • Vegan
  • Gluten-Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Chemical-Free
  • Natural
  • Recyclable

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size(11.3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate2g
Dietary Fiber0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
FT Organic coffee, organic cordyceps mushroom extract powder, organic guarana P.E., organic schisandra, bacillus coagulans‡, organic maca root powder.<p> ‡1 Billion CFU at time of manufacturing.

Disclaimer
