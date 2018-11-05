BareOrganics Energizing Coffee with Superfoods Medium Roast Single Serve Cups
Product Details
Daily Energy Support
Our single-serve Energizing Coffee with Superfoods contains fair trade, organic coffee infused with superfoods that help you feel revitalized and alert, including maca, guarana, cordyceps mushrooms, and schisandra. Each cup is boosted by probiotics for added digestive support.
Quality First
each cup uses natural, Certified USDA Organic, vegan, and non-GMO ingredients.
BareOrganics strives to deliver simple, quality nutrition without GMOs, chemicals, or harmful additives. Each of our blends is infused with organic superfoods to help support a healthier you, all in a great cup of coffee.
BareOrganics Benefits:
- Certified USDA Organic
- Probiotics
- Vegan
- Gluten-Free
- Non-GMO
- Chemical-Free
- Natural
- Recyclable
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
FT Organic coffee, organic cordyceps mushroom extract powder, organic guarana P.E., organic schisandra, bacillus coagulans‡, organic maca root powder.<p> ‡1 Billion CFU at time of manufacturing.
