BareOrganics Moringa Leaf Powder Dietary Supplement
8 ozUPC: 0081842302935
Product Details
Moringa Leaf Powder
The Moringa plant is native to the Middle East region and has long been cultivated and recognized for its highly nutritious content. Its leaves are considered a complex whole food containing valuable vitamins and minerals including iron and calcium.
Raw • Organic • Vegan • Non-GMO
Benefits: Source of iron, overall vitality
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
114.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Moringa Leaf Powder ( Moringa Oleifera ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.