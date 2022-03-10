Hover to Zoom
BareOrganics Mushroom Powder - Maitake
4 ozUPC: 0081842302871
Product Details
Polysaccharide levels in maitake mushrooms may help to support healthy blood sugar levels (already within a normal range), whole concentrated myconutrients support overall vitality and healthy immunity.
Raw • Organic • Vegan • Non-GMO • Gluten Free
Benefits: Healthy Immunity
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
57.0 servings per container
Serving size(2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Disclaimer
