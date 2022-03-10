Polysaccharide levels in maitake mushrooms may help to support healthy blood sugar levels (already within a normal range), whole concentrated myconutrients support overall vitality and healthy immunity.

Raw • Organic • Vegan • Non-GMO • Gluten Free

Benefits: Healthy Immunity

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.