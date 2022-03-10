BareOrganics Mushroom Powder - Red Reishi - Lingzhi Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

BareOrganics Mushroom Powder - Red Reishi - Lingzhi

4 ozUPC: 0081842302874
Purchase Options

Product Details

Red reishi is known for its ability to promote general health and longevity with its nutritional profile, containing myconutrients, polysaccharides, and amino acids.

Raw • Organic • Vegan • Non-GMO • Gluten Free • Kosher

Benefits: Longevity and wellness.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Red Reishi ( Lingzhi ) Mycellum Powder ( Ganoderma Lucidum ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More