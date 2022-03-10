BareOrganics Mushroom Powder - Red Reishi - Lingzhi
Product Details
Red reishi is known for its ability to promote general health and longevity with its nutritional profile, containing myconutrients, polysaccharides, and amino acids.
Raw • Organic • Vegan • Non-GMO • Gluten Free • Kosher
Benefits: Longevity and wellness.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Red Reishi ( Lingzhi ) Mycellum Powder ( Ganoderma Lucidum ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
