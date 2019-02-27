Chia seeds are an ancient food staple, dating back to the time of the Aztecs. Incans and Mayans. They are a good source of dietary fiber, with 16% of your daily-recommended intake injust one serving! Fiber-full foods like chia seeds help to support healthy digestion and also help you feet fuller for longer after eating. The chia seeds amazing nutritional profile also includes omega fatty acids, essential minerals, and protein.

Raw

Organic

Vegan

Non-GMO

Gluten Free

Benefits: Digestion, heart health.