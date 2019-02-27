Hover to Zoom
BareOrganics Raw Chia Seeds
16 ozUPC: 0081842302863
Purchase Options
Product Details
Chia seeds are an ancient food staple, dating back to the time of the Aztecs. Incans and Mayans. They are a good source of dietary fiber, with 16% of your daily-recommended intake injust one serving! Fiber-full foods like chia seeds help to support healthy digestion and also help you feet fuller for longer after eating. The chia seeds amazing nutritional profile also includes omega fatty acids, essential minerals, and protein.
- Raw
- Organic
- Vegan
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
- Benefits: Digestion, heart health.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
38.0 servings per container
Serving size(12 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g
Saturated Fat0.38g
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.8g
Monounsaturated Fat0.25g
Cholesterol0g
Total Carbohydrate5g
Dietary Fiber5g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic chia seeds. Botanical Source: Salvia hispanica.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More