Milk Thistle Seed Powder

Milk Thistle is a perennial plant which produces seeds that we have naturally extracted and gently ground to produce a fine powder. We take care to preserve the important phytochemical, silymarin, which has been known to support liver health already within a normal range.*

Raw • Organic • Vegan • Non-GMO • Gluten-Free • Kosher

Benefits: Supports liver health alreadywithin a normal range.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.