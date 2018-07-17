Hover to Zoom
BareOrganics Raw Organic Milk Thistle Seed Powder
8 ozUPC: 0081842302954
Product Details
Milk Thistle Seed Powder
Milk Thistle is a perennial plant which produces seeds that we have naturally extracted and gently ground to produce a fine powder. We take care to preserve the important phytochemical, silymarin, which has been known to support liver health already within a normal range.*
Raw • Organic • Vegan • Non-GMO • Gluten-Free • Kosher
Benefits: Supports liver health alreadywithin a normal range.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.