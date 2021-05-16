Hover to Zoom
BareOrganics Raw Sun-Dried Goji Berries
8 ozUPC: 0081842302867
Product Details
Used in traditional Chinese remedies, Goji Berries are nutrient-rich and are often referred to as "red diamonds" in Asian markets because of their reputation for supporting overall health and vitality. Goji Berries are an excellent source of vitamin A and also contain fiber, protein, and iron.
- Energy and vitality
- Raw
- Organic
- Vegan
- Non-GMO
- Gluten free
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size(27 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate15g
Dietary Fiber2g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic goji berries. <b>Botanical Source:</b> Lycium barbarum L.
