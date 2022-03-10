BareOrganics Turmeric Root Powder Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
BareOrganics Turmeric Root Powder Dietary Supplement
BareOrganics Turmeric Root Powder Dietary Supplement
BareOrganics Turmeric Root Powder Dietary Supplement

8 ozUPC: 0081842302876
Product Details

Curcumin is the principal curcuminoid of turmeric and is responsible for most of the benefits of the powerful herb that is now used traditionally in many cultures for health and vitality. It''s popularity today is largely due to its ability to help the body maintain healthy inflammatory responses (within a normal range), which may help with joint health and comfort.

Raw • Organic • Vegan • Non-GMO • Gluten Free • Kosher

Benefits: Natural cleanse, health is vitality

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories17
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.9g1%
Saturated Fat0.9g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0.9g
Protein0.9g
Calcium9.15mg1%
Iron2.07mg12%
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Turmeric Root Powder ( Curcuma Longa L . ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
