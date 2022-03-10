BareOrganics Turmeric Root Powder Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Curcumin is the principal curcuminoid of turmeric and is responsible for most of the benefits of the powerful herb that is now used traditionally in many cultures for health and vitality. It''s popularity today is largely due to its ability to help the body maintain healthy inflammatory responses (within a normal range), which may help with joint health and comfort.
Raw • Organic • Vegan • Non-GMO • Gluten Free • Kosher
Benefits: Natural cleanse, health is vitality
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Turmeric Root Powder ( Curcuma Longa L . ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
