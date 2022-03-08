Barlean's Borage Oil Softgel 1000mg Perspective: front
Barlean's Borage Oil Softgel 1000mg

60 ctUPC: 0070587510004
Product Details

Pure & Potent Source of GLA

Borage seed oil is the richest known source of the essential fatty acid GLA (gamma-linolenic acid). It is highly beneficial for skin and many users trust this special plant to support eczema, acne, and rosacea. Its anti-inflammatory properties may support joint health.

Benefits:

  • Nature's Pure Source of GLA*
  • Cold Pressed Fresh without Solvents
  • Herbicide & Pesticide Free
  • Non-GMO, Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Linoleic Acid ( LA ) , Gamma Linolenic Acid ( GLA ) , Oleic Acid , Other Ingredients : Borage Oil and Softgel ( Gelatin , Glycerin , Water and Sorbitol Sorbitan Solution ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.