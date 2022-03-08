Barlean's Borage Oil Softgel 1000mg
Product Details
Pure & Potent Source of GLA
Borage seed oil is the richest known source of the essential fatty acid GLA (gamma-linolenic acid). It is highly beneficial for skin and many users trust this special plant to support eczema, acne, and rosacea. Its anti-inflammatory properties may support joint health.
Benefits:
- Nature's Pure Source of GLA*
- Cold Pressed Fresh without Solvents
- Herbicide & Pesticide Free
- Non-GMO, Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Linoleic Acid ( LA ) , Gamma Linolenic Acid ( GLA ) , Oleic Acid , Other Ingredients : Borage Oil and Softgel ( Gelatin , Glycerin , Water and Sorbitol Sorbitan Solution ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More