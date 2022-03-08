Pure & Potent Source of GLA

Borage seed oil is the richest known source of the essential fatty acid GLA (gamma-linolenic acid). It is highly beneficial for skin and many users trust this special plant to support eczema, acne, and rosacea. Its anti-inflammatory properties may support joint health.



Benefits:

Nature's Pure Source of GLA*

Cold Pressed Fresh without Solvents

Herbicide & Pesticide Free

Non-GMO, Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.