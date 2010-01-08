Barlean's Chocolate Raspberry Fish Oil Perspective: front
Barlean's Chocolate Raspberry Fish Oil

HEALTH & BEAUTY FROM THE INSIDE OUT:

Barlean's Essential Woman Swirl is ideal for women interested in supporting hormonal harmony, luxurious hair, radiant skin, and strong nails. Barlean's proprietary, superior-absorption formula contains flaxseed and evening primrose oils, as well as special plant phytonutrients.

AMPLIFIED ABSORPTION™

Barlean's proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.

  • Proprietary Amplified Absorption™ Emulsification Technology
  • Contains Vital and Essential Omegas 3, 6, 9 and Gamma Linolenic Acid (GLA)
  • No Sugar: Naturally Sweetened with Xylitol
  • Delicious Smoothie Taste & Texture
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors
  • Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Essential Woman Oil Blend (Flaxseed Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Vitamin E (as D-alpha Tocopherol), Rosemary Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate, and Ascorbic Acid), Water, Xylitol, Glycerine, Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Gum Arabic.Natural Flavors, Flaxseed Sdg Lignan, Caramel Color, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Sorbic Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
