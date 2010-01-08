Barlean's Chocolate Raspberry Fish Oil
HEALTH & BEAUTY FROM THE INSIDE OUT:
Barlean's Essential Woman Swirl is ideal for women interested in supporting hormonal harmony, luxurious hair, radiant skin, and strong nails. Barlean's proprietary, superior-absorption formula contains flaxseed and evening primrose oils, as well as special plant phytonutrients.
AMPLIFIED ABSORPTION™
Barlean's proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.
- Proprietary Amplified Absorption™ Emulsification Technology
- Contains Vital and Essential Omegas 3, 6, 9 and Gamma Linolenic Acid (GLA)
- No Sugar: Naturally Sweetened with Xylitol
- Delicious Smoothie Taste & Texture
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher
Essential Woman Oil Blend (Flaxseed Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Vitamin E (as D-alpha Tocopherol), Rosemary Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate, and Ascorbic Acid), Water, Xylitol, Glycerine, Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Gum Arabic.Natural Flavors, Flaxseed Sdg Lignan, Caramel Color, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Sorbic Acid
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
