HEALTH & BEAUTY FROM THE INSIDE OUT:

Barlean's Essential Woman Swirl is ideal for women interested in supporting hormonal harmony, luxurious hair, radiant skin, and strong nails. Barlean's proprietary, superior-absorption formula contains flaxseed and evening primrose oils, as well as special plant phytonutrients.

AMPLIFIED ABSORPTION™

Barlean's proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.

Proprietary Amplified Absorption™ Emulsification Technology

Contains Vital and Essential Omegas 3, 6, 9 and Gamma Linolenic Acid (GLA)

No Sugar: Naturally Sweetened with Xylitol

Delicious Smoothie Taste & Texture

No Artificial Flavors or Colors

Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.