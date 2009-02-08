Barlean's Cod Liver Oil
Product Details
Barlean's Fresh Catch Icelandic Cod Liver Oil is for those who aspire to nutritionally support the optimal structure and function of: Joint Mobility & Bone Density; Skin, Hair & Nail Health; Sexual & Hormonal Health; Heart Health; Eye Health; Visual Acuity; Energy & Endurance; Mental Health; Wellness & Acuity.
Barlean's Fresh Catch is a pure & pristine source of molecularly distilled, pharmaceutical grade Cod Liver Oil abundant in the naturally occurring Omega-3's, EPA & DHA and vitamins A & D to bring you vibrant health and energy.
- Fresh Catch® Omega-3 EPA/DHA
- Vitamin D 650 IU Per Serving
- Molecularly Distilled
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cod Liver Oil , Natural Lemonade Flavor , Sunflower Lecithin , Soy Lecithin , Natural Mixed Tocopherols , Rosemary Extract , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Ascorbic Acid , Citric Acid , Vitamin D3
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
