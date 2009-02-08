Barlean's Cod Liver Oil Perspective: front
Barlean's Cod Liver Oil

8 FOUPC: 0070587560002
Barlean's Fresh Catch Icelandic Cod Liver Oil is for those who aspire to nutritionally support the optimal structure and function of: Joint Mobility & Bone Density; Skin, Hair & Nail Health; Sexual & Hormonal Health; Heart Health; Eye Health; Visual Acuity; Energy & Endurance; Mental Health; Wellness & Acuity.

Barlean's Fresh Catch is a pure & pristine source of molecularly distilled, pharmaceutical grade Cod Liver Oil abundant in the naturally occurring Omega-3's, EPA & DHA and vitamins A & D to bring you vibrant health and energy.

  • Fresh Catch® Omega-3 EPA/DHA
  • Vitamin D 650 IU Per Serving
  • Molecularly Distilled
  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Non-GMO

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Cod Liver Oil , Natural Lemonade Flavor , Sunflower Lecithin , Soy Lecithin , Natural Mixed Tocopherols , Rosemary Extract , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Ascorbic Acid , Citric Acid , Vitamin D3

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

