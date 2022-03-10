Barlean's Evening Primrose Oil Softgels Perspective: front
Barlean's Evening Primrose Oil Softgels

120 ctUPC: 0070587510018
Product Details

Nurture and Nourish Your Body With Barlean's Evening Primrose Oil

EPO is revered because it contains a significant amount of Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA). GLA is created in the body from dietary essential fats such as those found in flax seed oil. However, in some people GLA is not produced adequately. EPO offers a direct source of GLA for these individuals.

  • Pathway To A Better Life
  • Estd. 1989
  • Pure & Unrefined
  • Gluten Free • Non-GMO

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2softgels (2.6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Evening Primrose Oil, Softgel [Gelatin, Glycerine, Water, Sorbitol Sorbitan Solution]

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
