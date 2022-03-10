Nurture and Nourish Your Body With Barlean's Evening Primrose Oil

EPO is revered because it contains a significant amount of Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA). GLA is created in the body from dietary essential fats such as those found in flax seed oil. However, in some people GLA is not produced adequately. EPO offers a direct source of GLA for these individuals.

Pathway To A Better Life

Estd. 1989

Pure & Unrefined

Gluten Free • Non-GMO

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.