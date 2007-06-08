Barlean's Fish Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Barlean's Fish Oil

8 FOUPC: 0070587560001
Purchase Options

Product Details

Fresh Catch® Fish Oil is a pure and pristine source of ultra-purified, pharmaceutical-grade fish oil in natural triglyceride form. Ideal for those who seek a naturally occurring high ratio of EPA to DHA, Fresh Catch® Fish Oil is derived from Sardine, Anchovy and/or Mackerel harvested in the icy-cold currents off the coast of South America.

  • Free of Mercury and Other Heavy Metals
  • Free of PCBs and Other Contaminants
  • Dated for Freshness
  • Omega-3 EPA/DHA
  • Ultra-Purified
  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
47.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fat : Eicosapentaenoic Acid ( EPA ) , Docosahexaenoic Acid ( DHA ) , Other Omega-3 Fatty Acids , Other Ingredients : Fish Oil ( Anchovy , Sardine and/or Mackerel ) , Natural Flavors , Lecithin ( Sunflower and Soy ) , Natural Mixed Tocopherols , Rosemary Extract , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Ascorbic Acid and Citric Acid .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More