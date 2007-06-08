Barlean's Fish Oil
Product Details
Fresh Catch® Fish Oil is a pure and pristine source of ultra-purified, pharmaceutical-grade fish oil in natural triglyceride form. Ideal for those who seek a naturally occurring high ratio of EPA to DHA, Fresh Catch® Fish Oil is derived from Sardine, Anchovy and/or Mackerel harvested in the icy-cold currents off the coast of South America.
- Free of Mercury and Other Heavy Metals
- Free of PCBs and Other Contaminants
- Dated for Freshness
- Omega-3 EPA/DHA
- Ultra-Purified
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fat : Eicosapentaenoic Acid ( EPA ) , Docosahexaenoic Acid ( DHA ) , Other Omega-3 Fatty Acids , Other Ingredients : Fish Oil ( Anchovy , Sardine and/or Mackerel ) , Natural Flavors , Lecithin ( Sunflower and Soy ) , Natural Mixed Tocopherols , Rosemary Extract , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Ascorbic Acid and Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
