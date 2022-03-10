Hover to Zoom
Barlean's Flax Oil for Animals
12 fl ozUPC: 0070587520001
Flax Oil is a rich source of Omega-3 (alpha-linolenic acid) and has been discovered to be essential to the health of animals and humans. Omega-3 fatty acids are purposely avoided in the production of commercial pet and animal foods as they may go rancid, limiting the shelf life of these products. The result is a deficiency of these vital nutrients in these foods and ultimately in your pet. Barlean''s has taken the extra steps necessary to preserve the integrity of flaxseed oil, providing your pets with the valuable Omega-3 fatty acids they require for optimal health.
Benefits found with flax and the essential fatty acids in the health of animals:
- Important for growth and development
- Improved immunity against infection
- Increased quantity and quality of milk in lactating animals
- Development of beautiful and lustrous sheen in animal coats
- Improvement of dandruff and dry, patchy skin
- Improvement in inflammatory conditions
- Increased bone strength
- Impaired visual development
- Impaired learning ability
- Increased susceptibility to environmental toxins