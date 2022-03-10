Barlean's Flax Oil Perspective: front
Barlean's Flax Oil

250 SoftgelsUPC: 0070587510002
Omega-3s are essential fatty acids that can’t be produced by the body, so we need to get them from foods or supplements. In today's world most of us just aren't getting enough and that is easy to fix. With 1650mg per serving Barlean's Flax Oil Softgels will help you feel your best everyday.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
83.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alpha Linolenic Acid ( Lna ) , Linoleic Acid ( LA ) , Oleic Acid , Other Ingredients : Flaxseed Oil and Softgel ( Gelatin , Glycerin , Water and Sorbitol Sorbitan Solution ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible