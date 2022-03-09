Barlean's Lignan Flax Oil
The Essential Woman - Nurture and Nourish Your Beauty from Within
The Essential Woman is derived from seeds of botanical flowers, such as evening primrose and flax, as well as special plant extracts revered from their beautifying and balancing qualities.
- Created to Nurture, Nourish, and Moisturize from the Inside Out
- Contains Vital & Essential Omegas 3, 6, 9 & Gamma-Linolenic Acid
- Created for All Women Interested in Hormonal Harmony
- Beauty & Balance From Within
- Made with Organic Evening Primrose & Flaxseed Oil
- Lignans, Isoflavones & Rosemary
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flax Seed Oil Organic , Primrose Oil Evening , Flax Seed Particulate , Soy Isoflavones , Soy Saponins
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More