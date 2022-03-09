The Essential Woman - Nurture and Nourish Your Beauty from Within

The Essential Woman is derived from seeds of botanical flowers, such as evening primrose and flax, as well as special plant extracts revered from their beautifying and balancing qualities.

Created to Nurture, Nourish, and Moisturize from the Inside Out

Contains Vital & Essential Omegas 3, 6, 9 & Gamma-Linolenic Acid

Created for All Women Interested in Hormonal Harmony

Beauty & Balance From Within

Made with Organic Evening Primrose & Flaxseed Oil

Lignans, Isoflavones & Rosemary

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.