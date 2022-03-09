Barlean's Lignan Flax Oil Perspective: front
The Essential Woman - Nurture and Nourish Your Beauty from Within

The Essential Woman is derived from seeds of botanical flowers, such as evening primrose and flax, as well as special plant extracts revered from their beautifying and balancing qualities.

  • Created to Nurture, Nourish, and Moisturize from the Inside Out
  • Contains Vital & Essential Omegas 3, 6, 9 & Gamma-Linolenic Acid
  • Created for All Women Interested in Hormonal Harmony
  • Beauty & Balance From Within
  • Made with Organic Evening Primrose & Flaxseed Oil
  • Lignans, Isoflavones & Rosemary

Nutrition Facts
25.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat7g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Flax Seed Oil Organic , Primrose Oil Evening , Flax Seed Particulate , Soy Isoflavones , Soy Saponins

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

