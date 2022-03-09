Hover to Zoom
Barlean's Lignan Flax Seed Oil Softgels
250 ctUPC: 0070587510008
Product Details
Freshest & Most Nutritious - Naturally!
Pure and pristine flax oil with flaxseed particulate providing essential Omega-3 fatty acid and flax lignans.
- North American Flaxseed
- High in Vital Omega-3 Fatty Acid
- Pure & Unrefined
- Lignan Flax Oil
- Gluten Free • Non-GMO
- Freshly Cold Pressed
- America's Best Selling Omega-3 Flax Oil
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3softgels (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4.62%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Flaxseed Oil, Softgel [Gelatin, Glycerine, Water, Sorbitol Sorbitan Solution, Caramel Color], Flaxseed Particulate
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
