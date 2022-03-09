Hover to Zoom
Barlean's Lignan Flaxseed Oil
Product Details
- Natural Source of SDG Lignans
- Wholesome, Fresh Taste
- Pure & Unrefined Raw Food
- Freshness Dated for Maximum Freshness & Potency
- High in Vital Omega-3 Fatty Acid (ALA)
- Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Vegan, Kosher
- USDA Organic
- Freshly Cold Pressed
- World's Freshest Flax Oil®
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Polyunsaturated Fat9g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Flaxseed Oil, Organic Flaxseed Particulate
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
