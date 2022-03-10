Barlean's Lignan Flaxseed Oil Perspective: front
Barlean's Lignan Flaxseed Oil

16 fl ozUPC: 0070587500016
  • Excellent Source of Lignans and SDG
  • Wholesome, Fresh Taste
  • Pure & Unrefined Raw Food
  • Freshness Dated for Maximum Freshness & Potency
  • High in Vital Omega-3 Fatty Acids
  • Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Vegan
  • USDA Organic
  • Freshly Cold Pressed
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
33.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat8g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Flax Seed Oil Unrefined Unfiltered Organic , Flax Seed Particulate

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
