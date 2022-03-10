Nutrition Facts

33.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 8g Monounsaturated Fat 2g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g