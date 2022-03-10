Barlean's Olive Leaf Complex
Product Details
World''s Most Beneficial Olive Leaf Complex
Olive leaf was used by the ancient Egyptians, referenced by Hippocrates and now modern medical texts as a health tonic and powerful antioxidant.
Barlean''s olive leaves are teeming with the powerful antioxidant Oleuropein as well as a wide range of natural polyphenols.
May support healthy:
- Immune system
- Cardiovascular system
- Blood Pressure in the normal range
- Joint
- Non-GMO
- Sustainable source
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Olive Leaf Extract , Oleuropein , Verbascoside , Hydroxytyrosol , Hydroxytyrosol Glucoside , Tyrosol , Caffeic Acid , Syringic Acid , Apigenin , Diosmetin , Rutin , Luteolin , Erythrodiol , Luteolin-7-0 Glucoside , High Oleic Sunflower Oil . Softgel : Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Caramel Color , Beeswax
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More