World''s Most Beneficial Olive Leaf Complex

Olive leaf was used by the ancient Egyptians, referenced by Hippocrates and now modern medical texts as a health tonic and powerful antioxidant.

Barlean''s olive leaves are teeming with the powerful antioxidant Oleuropein as well as a wide range of natural polyphenols.

May support healthy:

Immune system

Cardiovascular system

Blood Pressure in the normal range

Joint

Non-GMO

Sustainable source

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.