Barlean's Olive Leaf Complex Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Barlean's Olive Leaf Complex

120 SoftgelsUPC: 0070587570009
Purchase Options

Product Details

World''s Most Beneficial Olive Leaf Complex

Olive leaf was used by the ancient Egyptians, referenced by Hippocrates and now modern medical texts as a health tonic and powerful antioxidant.

Barlean''s olive leaves are teeming with the powerful antioxidant Oleuropein as well as a wide range of natural polyphenols.

May support healthy:

  • Immune system
  • Cardiovascular system
  • Blood Pressure in the normal range
  • Joint
  • Non-GMO
  • Sustainable source

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Olive Leaf Extract , Oleuropein , Verbascoside , Hydroxytyrosol , Hydroxytyrosol Glucoside , Tyrosol , Caffeic Acid , Syringic Acid , Apigenin , Diosmetin , Rutin , Luteolin , Erythrodiol , Luteolin-7-0 Glucoside , High Oleic Sunflower Oil . Softgel : Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Caramel Color , Beeswax

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More