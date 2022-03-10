OMEGA SWIRL IS AN OMEGA-3 SENSATION!

With more than 2,900 mg of vegan Omega-3 per serving, everyone can enjoy the benefits of a super-efficient dose of Omega-3 nutrition wihout any oily taste and texture or large capsules. It''s the perfect plant-based Omega-3 solution!

Proprietary Amplified Absorption™‡ Emulsification Technology

No Artificial Flavors or Colors

No Sugar: Naturally Sweetened with Xylitol

Delicious Fruit Smoothie Taste & Texture

Gluten Free, Non-GMO

‡ AMPLIFIED ABSORPTION™

Barlean''s proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.