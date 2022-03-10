Barlean's Omega Swirl Flax Oil Vegan Omega-3 Formula Blackberry
Product Details
OMEGA SWIRL IS AN OMEGA-3 SENSATION!
With more than 2,900 mg of vegan Omega-3 per serving, everyone can enjoy the benefits of a super-efficient dose of Omega-3 nutrition wihout any oily taste and texture or large capsules. It''s the perfect plant-based Omega-3 solution!
- Proprietary Amplified Absorption™‡ Emulsification Technology
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- No Sugar: Naturally Sweetened with Xylitol
- Delicious Fruit Smoothie Taste & Texture
- Gluten Free, Non-GMO
‡ AMPLIFIED ABSORPTION™
Barlean''s proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Omega-3 , Alpha-Linolenic Acid ( Lna ) , Omega-6 , Linoleic Acid ( LA ) , Omega-9 , Oleic Acid , Flaxseed Oil , Water , Xylitol . Glycerine , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavors , Blueberry Juice Concentrate , Vegetable Juice , Citric Acid , Acai Extract , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Sorbic Acid , Vitamin E ( As D-alpha Tocopherol ) and Ascorbyl Palmitate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More