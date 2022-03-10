Barlean's Omega Swirl Flax Oil Vegan Omega-3 Formula Blackberry Perspective: front
Barlean's Omega Swirl Flax Oil Vegan Omega-3 Formula Blackberry

16 ozUPC: 0070587500039
OMEGA SWIRL IS AN OMEGA-3 SENSATION!

With more than 2,900 mg of vegan Omega-3 per serving, everyone can enjoy the benefits of a super-efficient dose of Omega-3 nutrition wihout any oily taste and texture or large capsules. It''s the perfect plant-based Omega-3 solution!

  • Proprietary Amplified Absorption™‡ Emulsification Technology
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors
  • No Sugar: Naturally Sweetened with Xylitol
  • Delicious Fruit Smoothie Taste & Texture
  • Gluten Free, Non-GMO

‡ AMPLIFIED ABSORPTION™

Barlean''s proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
29.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Omega-3 , Alpha-Linolenic Acid ( Lna ) , Omega-6 , Linoleic Acid ( LA ) , Omega-9 , Oleic Acid , Flaxseed Oil , Water , Xylitol . Glycerine , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavors , Blueberry Juice Concentrate , Vegetable Juice , Citric Acid , Acai Extract , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Sorbic Acid , Vitamin E ( As D-alpha Tocopherol ) and Ascorbyl Palmitate .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
