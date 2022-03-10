Barlean's Omega Swirl Key Lime Fish Oil Perspective: front
Barlean's Omega Swirl Key Lime Fish Oil

16 fl ozUPC: 0070587560016
Product Details

Our special emulsified formula is absorbed better than traditional fish oil or softgels so you get more of the Omega-3s your body needs.*

  • Barlean's - Pathway To A Better Life - Est. 1989
  • EPA / DHA 1,500 mg per serving
  • Smoothie Taste and Texture
  • One Tablespoon a Day
  • Amplified Absorption
  • Designed to Deliver More
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.