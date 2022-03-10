Hover to Zoom
Barlean's Omega Swirl Key Lime Fish Oil
16 fl ozUPC: 0070587560016
Product Details
Our special emulsified formula is absorbed better than traditional fish oil or softgels so you get more of the Omega-3s your body needs.*
- Barlean's - Pathway To A Better Life - Est. 1989
- EPA / DHA 1,500 mg per serving
- Smoothie Taste and Texture
- One Tablespoon a Day
- Amplified Absorption
- Designed to Deliver More
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.