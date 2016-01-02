Barlean's Orange Ideal Omega 3 Softgels
Product Details
Barlean's Ideal Omega-3 Fish Oil isn't just a heart health supplement, this potent EPA/DHA supplement may support cognitive function, visual acuity, positive mood, and a healthy immune system.* Use daily for whole body wellness.* Super concentrated formulation delivers over 1000mg of Omega-3 fatty acids in a single softgel. Power your day with a boost of Omega 3, just take one and you are done.
- Each pill contains 750mg EPA and 250mg DHA
- Take one and you’re done for the day
- Feel your best*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fat , Eicosapentaenoic Acid ( EPA ) , Docosahexaenoic Acid ( DHA ) , Other Omega-3 Fatty Acid , Fish Oil ( Pollock ) . Softgel : Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Sorbitol Sorbitan Solution , Natural Flavor , Natural Mixed Tocopherol
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More