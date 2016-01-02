Barlean's Orange Ideal Omega 3 Softgels Perspective: front
Barlean's Orange Ideal Omega 3 Softgels

60 ctUPC: 0070587561019
Barlean's Ideal Omega-3 Fish Oil isn't just a heart health supplement, this potent EPA/DHA supplement may support cognitive function, visual acuity, positive mood, and a healthy immune system.* Use daily for whole body wellness.* Super concentrated formulation delivers over 1000mg of Omega-3 fatty acids in a single softgel. Power your day with a boost of Omega 3, just take one and you are done.

  • Each pill contains 750mg EPA and 250mg DHA
  • Take one and you’re done for the day
  • Feel your best*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fat , Eicosapentaenoic Acid ( EPA ) , Docosahexaenoic Acid ( DHA ) , Other Omega-3 Fatty Acid , Fish Oil ( Pollock ) . Softgel : Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Sorbitol Sorbitan Solution , Natural Flavor , Natural Mixed Tocopherol

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
