Barlean's Ideal Omega-3 Fish Oil isn't just a heart health supplement, this potent EPA/DHA supplement may support cognitive function, visual acuity, positive mood, and a healthy immune system.* Use daily for whole body wellness.* Super concentrated formulation delivers over 1000mg of Omega-3 fatty acids in a single softgel. Power your day with a boost of Omega 3, just take one and you are done.

Each pill contains 750mg EPA and 250mg DHA

Take one and you’re done for the day

Feel your best*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.