Barlean's Organic Chia Seeds are a whole, vegetarian superfood naturally rich in Omega-3 essential fatty acids, dietary fiber, antioxidants, protein, and amino acids. Revered as a natural appetite suppressant and offering a comprehensive range of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, this mild-tasting seed is a great addition to smoothies, juices, salads and many other recipes. Dating back to ancient Aztec warriors and used today by endurance athletes and health enthusiasts alike, just a spoonful a day is an easy and delicious way to support your digestive health and satiate your appetite.*

Ancient Aztec Superfood

Vegan Source of Omega-3 Vitamins and Trace Minerals

Supports Healthy Digestion with 5 Grams of Fiber per Serving*

2850 mg Omega-3 / 5 g Fiber / Non-GMO

USDA Organic

Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.