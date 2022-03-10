Barlean's Organic Chia Seeds Perspective: front
Barlean's Organic Chia Seeds

12 oz
Product Details

Barlean's Organic Chia Seeds are a whole, vegetarian superfood naturally rich in Omega-3 essential fatty acids, dietary fiber, antioxidants, protein, and amino acids. Revered as a natural appetite suppressant and offering a comprehensive range of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, this mild-tasting seed is a great addition to smoothies, juices, salads and many other recipes. Dating back to ancient Aztec warriors and used today by endurance athletes and health enthusiasts alike, just a spoonful a day is an easy and delicious way to support your digestive health and satiate your appetite.*

  • Ancient Aztec Superfood
  • Vegan Source of Omega-3 Vitamins and Trace Minerals
  • Supports Healthy Digestion with 5 Grams of Fiber per Serving*
  • 2850 mg Omega-3 / 5 g Fiber / Non-GMO
  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher

Nutrition Facts
28.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg8%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Chia Seeds .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

