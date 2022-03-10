Barlean's Organic Chia Seeds
Product Details
Barlean's Organic Chia Seeds are a whole, vegetarian superfood naturally rich in Omega-3 essential fatty acids, dietary fiber, antioxidants, protein, and amino acids. Revered as a natural appetite suppressant and offering a comprehensive range of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, this mild-tasting seed is a great addition to smoothies, juices, salads and many other recipes. Dating back to ancient Aztec warriors and used today by endurance athletes and health enthusiasts alike, just a spoonful a day is an easy and delicious way to support your digestive health and satiate your appetite.*
- Ancient Aztec Superfood
- Vegan Source of Omega-3 Vitamins and Trace Minerals
- Supports Healthy Digestion with 5 Grams of Fiber per Serving*
- 2850 mg Omega-3 / 5 g Fiber / Non-GMO
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Chia Seeds .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More