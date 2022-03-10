Hover to Zoom
Barlean's Organic Coconut Oil
16 FOUPC: 0070587500025
Product Details
Fresh From The Islands
- Hand Selected & Picked Fresh
- Harvested at the Peak of Flavor & Nutritional Value
- Cold-Expeller Pressed Fresh
- Rich in Lauric Acid & Caprylic Acid
- Great Source of Medium Chain Triglycerides
- Fair Trade
- Vegan
- Non-GMO
- Non-Hydrogenated
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
