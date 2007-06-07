Hover to Zoom
Barlean's Organic Forti-Flax
16 ozUPC: 0070587510016
Product Details
Benefits:
- Forti-Flax - Fresh, Nutritious and Tastes Great - Naturally Provides all 10 Essential Amino Acids (Complete Protein)
- Natural Source of Trace Vitamins and Minerals*
- Freshness Dated for Maximum Freshness and Potency
- Fresh Cold-Milled, Organic, Pesticide and Herbicide Free Flaxseed
- Packaged and Sealed within Minutes of Being Milled
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Pure & Natural Source Of: Omega-3 • Lignans • Fiber
- Raw • Cold-Milled • Vegan
- Kosher
- Made from Select North American Flaxseed
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.9mg5%
Vitamin C0.6mg1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Flax Seeds
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
