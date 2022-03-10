Barlean's Organic Forti-Flax Perspective: front
14 ozUPC: 0070587510024
Forti-Flax™ premium ground flaxseed is a nutritional powerhouse delivering essential Omega-3 fatty acids plus fiber, all 10 amino acids, vitamins and trace mineral and phytonutrients including lignans. Our proprietary cold-milling process gently liberates these elements without damaging the delicate Omega-3s or altering the natural light and nutty flavor.

  • USDA Organic
  • Non-GMO Certified
  • Gluten-Free
  • Kosher