Barlean's Organic Forti-Flax
14 ozUPC: 0070587510024
Forti-Flax™ premium ground flaxseed is a nutritional powerhouse delivering essential Omega-3 fatty acids plus fiber, all 10 amino acids, vitamins and trace mineral and phytonutrients including lignans. Our proprietary cold-milling process gently liberates these elements without damaging the delicate Omega-3s or altering the natural light and nutty flavor.
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Certified
- Gluten-Free
- Kosher