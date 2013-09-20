Hover to Zoom
Barlean's Organic Island Fresh Virgin Coconut Oil
32 fl ozUPC: 0070587500043
Product Details
Barlean''s Freshest Coconut Oil in the World!
Fresh From The Islands
- Hand Selected & Picked Fresh
- Cold-Expeller Pressed Fresh
- Harvested at the Peak of Flavor and Nutritional Value
Coconut Oil Nutrition
- Rich in Lauric Acid & Caprylic Acid
- Great Source of Medium Chain Triglycerides
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
63.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Trans Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
