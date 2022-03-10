Barlean's High Potency Fish Oil Swirl Has The Taste and Texture of a Fruit Smoothie!

With over 1,850 mg of Omega-3 per serving, everyone can enjoy the benefits of a super-charged dose of Omega-3 without any fishy taste or oily texture.

Amplified Absorption

Barlean's Proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.

Purity Guaranteed: Third party laboratory tested - free of harmful environmental contaminants.

Proprietary Amplified Absorption™ Emulsification Technology

Made with Barlean's Premium Fresh Catch® Natural Triglyceride Fish Oil

1,500 mg of EPA/DHA Per Serving

No Artificial Flavors or Colors

No Sugar: Naturally Sweetened with Xylitol

Gluten Free, Non-GMO

Smoothie Taste and Texture

One Tablespoon a Day

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.