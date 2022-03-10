Barlean's Passion Pineapple Fish Omega Swirl
Barlean's High Potency Fish Oil Swirl Has The Taste and Texture of a Fruit Smoothie!
With over 1,850 mg of Omega-3 per serving, everyone can enjoy the benefits of a super-charged dose of Omega-3 without any fishy taste or oily texture.
Amplified Absorption
Barlean's Proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.
Purity Guaranteed: Third party laboratory tested - free of harmful environmental contaminants.
- Proprietary Amplified Absorption™ Emulsification Technology
- Made with Barlean's Premium Fresh Catch® Natural Triglyceride Fish Oil
- 1,500 mg of EPA/DHA Per Serving
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- No Sugar: Naturally Sweetened with Xylitol
- Gluten Free, Non-GMO
- Smoothie Taste and Texture
- One Tablespoon a Day
Nutritional Information
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fat , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Omega-3 Fatty Acids , Fish Oil ( Anchovy , Sardine and/or Mackerel ) , Water , Xylitol , Glycerin , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavors , Citric Acid , Xanthan Gum , Lycopene , Beta Carotene , Guar Gum . Antioxidant Blend : Vitamin E ( As D-alpha Tocopherol ) , Canola Oil , Rosemary Extract and Ascorbyl Palmitate . Sorbic Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
