Barlean's Passion Pineapple Fish Omega Swirl Perspective: front
Barlean's Passion Pineapple Fish Omega Swirl

16 OZUPC: 0070587566003
Product Details

Barlean's High Potency Fish Oil Swirl Has The Taste and Texture of a Fruit Smoothie!

With over 1,850 mg of Omega-3 per serving, everyone can enjoy the benefits of a super-charged dose of Omega-3 without any fishy taste or oily texture.

Amplified Absorption

Barlean's Proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.

Purity Guaranteed: Third party laboratory tested - free of harmful environmental contaminants.

  • Proprietary Amplified Absorption™ Emulsification Technology
  • Made with Barlean's Premium Fresh Catch® Natural Triglyceride Fish Oil
  • 1,500 mg of EPA/DHA Per Serving
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors
  • No Sugar: Naturally Sweetened with Xylitol
  • Gluten Free, Non-GMO
  • Smoothie Taste and Texture
  • One Tablespoon a Day

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
29.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fat , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Omega-3 Fatty Acids , Fish Oil ( Anchovy , Sardine and/or Mackerel ) , Water , Xylitol , Glycerin , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavors , Citric Acid , Xanthan Gum , Lycopene , Beta Carotene , Guar Gum . Antioxidant Blend : Vitamin E ( As D-alpha Tocopherol ) , Canola Oil , Rosemary Extract and Ascorbyl Palmitate . Sorbic Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More