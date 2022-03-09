Barlean's Raw Flax Chia Coconut Blend
Product Details
Barlean's Flax • Chia • Coconut blend is a nutritional powerhouse rich in omega-3, dietary fiber, antioxidants, minerals, amino acids and plant-based protein.* This delicious, all-organic mix is an easy way to support digestive health and fuel your body with the combined benefits of nature's most nutrient-dense superfoods*:
- Premium Ground Flaxseed: A natural source of fiber and Omega-3 (ALA) essential fatty acids, our fresh, cold-milled flaxseed is also a concentrated source of lignans and all 10 essential amino acids (a complete vegetable protein).*
- Chia Seed: A diet staple of the ancient Aztecs, chia has been revered as a natural appetite suppressant and offers a comprehensive range of nutrients, vitamins and minerals. In addition to fiber and Omega-3, chia also has more antioxidant power than blueberries.*
- Coconut: A natural source of fiber, minerals and beneficial medium-chain fatty acids, unsweetened shredded coconut contains a wide range of minerals, including iron, potassium, manganese and selenium.*
Benefits:
- 2,330 mg Omega-3
- 3 g Fiber
- Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan
- All Organic Fuel*
- Raw and Healthy Perfect Blend*
- Great Flavor
- Omega-3
- Protein
- Great Fiber Source*
- USDA Organic
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Flaxseed, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Coconut.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
