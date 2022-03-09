Barlean's Flax • Chia • Coconut blend is a nutritional powerhouse rich in omega-3, dietary fiber, antioxidants, minerals, amino acids and plant-based protein.* This delicious, all-organic mix is an easy way to support digestive health and fuel your body with the combined benefits of nature's most nutrient-dense superfoods*:

Premium Ground Flaxseed: A natural source of fiber and Omega-3 (ALA) essential fatty acids, our fresh, cold-milled flaxseed is also a concentrated source of lignans and all 10 essential amino acids (a complete vegetable protein).*

A natural source of fiber and Omega-3 (ALA) essential fatty acids, our fresh, cold-milled flaxseed is also a concentrated source of lignans and all 10 essential amino acids (a complete vegetable protein).* Chia Seed: A diet staple of the ancient Aztecs, chia has been revered as a natural appetite suppressant and offers a comprehensive range of nutrients, vitamins and minerals. In addition to fiber and Omega-3, chia also has more antioxidant power than blueberries.*

A diet staple of the ancient Aztecs, chia has been revered as a natural appetite suppressant and offers a comprehensive range of nutrients, vitamins and minerals. In addition to fiber and Omega-3, chia also has more antioxidant power than blueberries.* Coconut: A natural source of fiber, minerals and beneficial medium-chain fatty acids, unsweetened shredded coconut contains a wide range of minerals, including iron, potassium, manganese and selenium.*

Benefits:

2,330 mg Omega-3

3 g Fiber

Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan

All Organic Fuel*

Raw and Healthy Perfect Blend*

Great Flavor

Omega-3

Protein

Great Fiber Source*

USDA Organic

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.