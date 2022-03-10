Hover to Zoom
Barlean's Seriously Delicious Key Lime Pie High Potency Omega-3 Fish Oil
8 ozUPC: 0070587560023
Product Details
If you're looking for a fish oil that gives you MORE of the Omega-3s you're after, you've come to the right place. We make Seriously Delicious Omega-3 with a proprietary process that turns high quality purified fish oil into creamy, delicious treats.... that are also highly absorbable.
- Ultra-High Potency: 1,500mg of EPA/DHA per serving
- Non-GMO, gluten-free, sugar-free
- No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners
- Made with highly purified fish oil