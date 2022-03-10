Barlean's Soothing Peppermint Olive Leaf Complex Throat Spray Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Barlean's Soothing Peppermint Olive Leaf Complex Throat Spray

1.5 ozUPC: 0070587570002
Purchase Options

Product Details

Dry or scratchy throat gotcha down? Barlean’s Olive Leaf Complex throat spray may be the solution you’re looking for. Here’s why: olive leaves contain powerful antioxidants and natural plant actives that are highly anti-microbial. Olive leaf is widely used around the world as a health tonic and all-purpose powerful antioxidant.

  • Olive leaf has been clinically studied for its anti-fungal, antibacterial and anti-viral properties in addition to its potential to support a healthy immune system.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

 

 

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Glycerine , Water , Olea Europaea Leaf Extract , Natural Lemon Flavor , Sage Leaf Extract , Peppermint Oil and Menthol

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More