Barlean's Soothing Peppermint Olive Leaf Complex Throat Spray
Product Details
Dry or scratchy throat gotcha down? Barlean’s Olive Leaf Complex throat spray may be the solution you’re looking for. Here’s why: olive leaves contain powerful antioxidants and natural plant actives that are highly anti-microbial. Olive leaf is widely used around the world as a health tonic and all-purpose powerful antioxidant.
- Olive leaf has been clinically studied for its anti-fungal, antibacterial and anti-viral properties in addition to its potential to support a healthy immune system.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glycerine , Water , Olea Europaea Leaf Extract , Natural Lemon Flavor , Sage Leaf Extract , Peppermint Oil and Menthol
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
