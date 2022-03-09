Barlean's Strawberry Banana Omega-3 Flax Oil
Product Details
With more than 2,900 mg of vegan Omega-3 per serving, everyone can enjoy the benefits of a super-efficient dose of Omega-3 nutrition without any oily taste and texture or large capsules. It's the perfect plant-based Omega-3 solution! Barlean's proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.*
- Proprietary Amplified Absorption™ Emulsification Technology
- No artificial flavors or colors
- No sugar: naturally sweetened with xylitol
- Delicious fruit smoothie taste & texture
- Gluten free, Non-GMO
- Vegan
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flaxseed Oil, Water, Xylitol, Glycerine, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavors, Vegetable Juice, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Sorbic Acid, Ascorbyl Palmitate
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More