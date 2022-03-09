With more than 2,900 mg of vegan Omega-3 per serving, everyone can enjoy the benefits of a super-efficient dose of Omega-3 nutrition without any oily taste and texture or large capsules. It's the perfect plant-based Omega-3 solution! Barlean's proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.*

Proprietary Amplified Absorption™ Emulsification Technology

No artificial flavors or colors

No sugar: naturally sweetened with xylitol

Delicious fruit smoothie taste & texture

Gluten free, Non-GMO

Vegan

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.