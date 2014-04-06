Barlean's Strawberry Kiwi Greens Powder
Product Details
Barlean's Superfruit Greens™ are the easiest and most delicious way to fuel your whole family with powerful whole food nutrition.
- Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher
- Dairy, Soy & Gluten Free
- Delicious and Refreshing Fruit Flavor!
- Antioxidant Powder of Berries, Fruits & Vegetables
- Vegan Superfood to Alkalinize & Energize
- 30 Day Supply
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C , Greens and Fruits Blend : Red Beet Juice , Maltodextrin , Strawberry Juice , Carrot Juice , Plum Juice , Kiwi Juice , Blackberry Juice , Spinach Juice , Spirulina , Parsley Leaf , Alfalfa , Fiber Blend : Chicory Inulin and Flaxseed Powder . Antioxidant Blend : Raspberry Juice , Ascorbic Acid , Maltodextrin , Acerola Extract , Acai Extract , Ginger Root , Grape Seed Extract , Bilberry Extract , Goji Extract , Milk Thistle Extract , Mangosteen Extract , Matcha Green Tea , Quercetin Extract and Turmeric Extract , Natural Flavors , Stevia , Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
