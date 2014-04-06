Barlean's Strawberry Kiwi Greens Powder Perspective: front
Barlean's Strawberry Kiwi Greens Powder

9.52 OZUPC: 0070587530010
Product Details

Barlean's Superfruit Greens™ are the easiest and most delicious way to fuel your whole family with powerful whole food nutrition.

  • Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher
  • Dairy, Soy & Gluten Free
  • Delicious and Refreshing Fruit Flavor!
  • Antioxidant Powder of Berries, Fruits & Vegetables
  • Vegan Superfood to Alkalinize & Energize
  • 30 Day Supply

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C , Greens and Fruits Blend : Red Beet Juice , Maltodextrin , Strawberry Juice , Carrot Juice , Plum Juice , Kiwi Juice , Blackberry Juice , Spinach Juice , Spirulina , Parsley Leaf , Alfalfa , Fiber Blend : Chicory Inulin and Flaxseed Powder . Antioxidant Blend : Raspberry Juice , Ascorbic Acid , Maltodextrin , Acerola Extract , Acai Extract , Ginger Root , Grape Seed Extract , Bilberry Extract , Goji Extract , Milk Thistle Extract , Mangosteen Extract , Matcha Green Tea , Quercetin Extract and Turmeric Extract , Natural Flavors , Stevia , Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
