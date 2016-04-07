Barlean's The Essential Woman Oil Perspective: front
Barlean's The Essential Woman Oil

60 CTUPC: 0070587510017
Product Details

Nurture and Nourish Your Body with Barlean's Evening Primrose Oil for your vibrant health and energy. EPO is revered for providing relief from symptoms associated with PMS and menopause, such as cramps, hot flashes, breast tenderness, and moodiness.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Linoleic Acid , Gamma Linolenic Acid , Oleic Acid , Other Ingredients : Organic Evening Primrose Oil , Softgel ( Contains : Gelatin , Glycerin , Water and Caramel Color ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.