Barlean's The Essential Woman Softgels

120 ctUPC: 0070587510013
The Essential Woman - Nurture & Nourish Your Beauty from Within

  • For Women Interested in Hormonal Harmony
  • Beauty & Balance from Within
  • GMO-Free

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.4g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Omega-3 , Omega-6 , Gamma Linolenic Acid ( GLA ) , Omega-9 , Lignan ( Sdg ) , Saponins , Isoflavones , Organic Flaxseed Oil , Organic Evening Primrose Oil , Flaxseed Particulate ( Lignanas ) , Soy Isoflavones , Saponins , Ascorbic Acid . Softgel : Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Caramel Color

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
