Ingredients

Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fat , Alpha-Linolenic Acid ( Lna ) , Eicosapentaenoic Acid , Docosahexaenoic Acid , Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fat , Linoleic Acid ( LA ) , Gamma Linolenic Acid ( GLA ) , Omega-9 Monounsaturated Fat , Oleic Acid , Organic Flaxseed Oil , Ultra-purified Fish Oil , Herbacide And Pesticide Free Borage Seed Oil and , Caramel Colored Gelatin Softgel , Natural Citrus Flavor and Natural Vitamin E .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More