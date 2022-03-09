Barlean's Total Omega 3-6-9 Fish Oil Caplets Perspective: front
Barlean's Total Omega 3-6-9 Fish Oil Caplets Perspective: back
Barlean's Total Omega 3-6-9 Fish Oil Caplets Perspective: left
Barlean's Total Omega 3-6-9 Fish Oil Caplets

90 ctUPC: 0070587510020
Product Details

Total Omega - Your Complete Omega Nutrition Source.

  • Tastes Great
  • Natural Lemonade Flavor
  • A Balanced Source Of Omega-3,6 & 9 
  • Formulated For Optimal Dosage & Synergy
  • Fresh Pressed Flaxseed & Borage Oil
  • Ultra-Purified-Fresh Catch Fish Oil
  • Omega-3s LNA, EPA, DHA
  • Omega-6s LA, GLA
  • Omega-9s Oleic Acid 
  • Complete Omega Nutrition
  • Organic

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
22.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat258g1290%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fat , Alpha-Linolenic Acid ( Lna ) , Eicosapentaenoic Acid , Docosahexaenoic Acid , Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fat , Linoleic Acid ( LA ) , Gamma Linolenic Acid ( GLA ) , Omega-9 Monounsaturated Fat , Oleic Acid , Organic Flaxseed Oil , Ultra-purified Fish Oil , Herbacide And Pesticide Free Borage Seed Oil and , Caramel Colored Gelatin Softgel , Natural Citrus Flavor and Natural Vitamin E .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
