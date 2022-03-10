Barlean's Total Omega Orange Cream Fish Oil
Product Details
Barlean's proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.*
- A complete and balanced source of Omega-3, 6 and 9
- Fresh pressed flaxseed and borage oil
- Ultra-Purified Fresh Catch® Fish Oil
- Third party laboratory tested - free of harmful environmental contaminants
- Proprietary Amplified Absorption™ Emulsification Technology
- No artificial flavors or colors
- No sugar: naturally sweetened with xylitol
- Delicious fruit smoothie taste & texture
- Gluten free, non-GMO
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fat : Alpha-Linolenic Acid ( Lna ) , Eicosapentaenoic Acid ( EPA ) , Docosahexaenoic Acid ( DHA ) , Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fat : Linoleic Acid ( LA ) , Gamma Linolenic Acid ( GLA ) , Omega-9 Monounsaturated Fat : Oleic Acid . Water , Total Omega Oil Blend ( Fish Oil ( Anchovy , Sardine and/or Mackerel ) , Flaxseed Oil and Borage Oil ) , Xylitol , Glycerine , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavors , Citric Acid , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Antioxidant Blend ( Vitamin E ( As D-alpha Tocopherol ) , Rosemary Extract and Ascorbyl Palmitate ) , Beta Carotene and Sorbic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More