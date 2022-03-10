Barlean's Total Omega Orange Cream Fish Oil Perspective: front
Barlean's Total Omega Orange Cream Fish Oil

16 fl ozUPC: 0070587500027
Product Details

Barlean's proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.*

  • A complete and balanced source of Omega-3, 6 and 9
  • Fresh pressed flaxseed and borage oil
  • Ultra-Purified Fresh Catch® Fish Oil
  • Third party laboratory tested - free of harmful environmental contaminants
  • Proprietary Amplified Absorption™ Emulsification Technology
  • No artificial flavors or colors
  • No sugar: naturally sweetened with xylitol
  • Delicious fruit smoothie taste & texture
  • Gluten free, non-GMO

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
29.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fat : Alpha-Linolenic Acid ( Lna ) , Eicosapentaenoic Acid ( EPA ) , Docosahexaenoic Acid ( DHA ) , Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fat : Linoleic Acid ( LA ) , Gamma Linolenic Acid ( GLA ) , Omega-9 Monounsaturated Fat : Oleic Acid . Water , Total Omega Oil Blend ( Fish Oil ( Anchovy , Sardine and/or Mackerel ) , Flaxseed Oil and Borage Oil ) , Xylitol , Glycerine , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavors , Citric Acid , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Antioxidant Blend ( Vitamin E ( As D-alpha Tocopherol ) , Rosemary Extract and Ascorbyl Palmitate ) , Beta Carotene and Sorbic Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
