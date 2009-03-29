Barlean's Total Omega Pomegranate Blueberry Fish Oil
Product Details
Barlean's proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.*
- A Complete and Balanced Source of Omega-3, 6 and 9
- Fresh Pressed Flaxseed and Borage Oil
- 100% Vegetarian Plant-Based DHA
- Proprietary Amplified Absorption™ Emulsification Technology
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- No Sugar: Naturally Sweetened with Xylitol
- Delicious Fruit Smoothie Taste & Texture
- Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Vegan
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Total Omega Vegan Oil Blend (Flaxseed Oil, Borage Oil, DHA Algal Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Vitamin E (as D-alpha Tocopherol), Rosemary Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Water, Xylitol, Glycerine, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavors, Vegetable Juice, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Sorbic Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
