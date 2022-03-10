Barleans CLA Swirl Fresh Apple Perspective: front
Barleans CLA Swirl Fresh Apple

16 OZUPC: 0070587500046
Product Details

Tonalin CLA Swirl is a Nutrition Revolution!

Tonalin CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) Swirl is the only weight management formula with the taste and texture of a delicious fruit smoothie. Derived from natural safflower oil, a plant source of linoleic acid, Tonalin CLA is clinically proven to reduce body fat while maintaining lean body mass, and preventing fat regain. With superior absorption and all-natural Fresh Apple flavor, Tonalin CLA Swirl is the easiest and most delicious way to help you reach your weight loss goals and enhance a healthy lifestyle.

Amplified Absorption

Barlean's proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.

  • Delicious Smoothie Taste & Texture
  • 1,500 mg (1.5 g) of Tonalin CLA per Serving
  • Proprietary Amplified Absorption Technology
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors
  • No Sugar: Naturally Sweetened with Xylitol
  • Gluten Free, Vegan

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
43.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin E , Tonalin ( CLA ) , Water , Xylitol , Glycerine , Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil , Coconut Oil , Palm Oil , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavor , Citric Acid , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Sorbic Acid , Vitamin E ( As D-alpha Tocopherol ) , Ascorbyl Palmitate

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
