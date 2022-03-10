Barleans CLA Swirl Fresh Apple
Product Details
Tonalin CLA Swirl is a Nutrition Revolution!
Tonalin CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) Swirl is the only weight management formula with the taste and texture of a delicious fruit smoothie. Derived from natural safflower oil, a plant source of linoleic acid, Tonalin CLA is clinically proven to reduce body fat while maintaining lean body mass, and preventing fat regain. With superior absorption and all-natural Fresh Apple flavor, Tonalin CLA Swirl is the easiest and most delicious way to help you reach your weight loss goals and enhance a healthy lifestyle.
Amplified Absorption
Barlean's proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.
- Delicious Smoothie Taste & Texture
- 1,500 mg (1.5 g) of Tonalin CLA per Serving
- Proprietary Amplified Absorption Technology
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- No Sugar: Naturally Sweetened with Xylitol
- Gluten Free, Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin E , Tonalin ( CLA ) , Water , Xylitol , Glycerine , Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil , Coconut Oil , Palm Oil , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavor , Citric Acid , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Sorbic Acid , Vitamin E ( As D-alpha Tocopherol ) , Ascorbyl Palmitate
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More