Tonalin CLA Swirl is a Nutrition Revolution!

Tonalin CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) Swirl is the only weight management formula with the taste and texture of a delicious fruit smoothie. Derived from natural safflower oil, a plant source of linoleic acid, Tonalin CLA is clinically proven to reduce body fat while maintaining lean body mass, and preventing fat regain. With superior absorption and all-natural Fresh Apple flavor, Tonalin CLA Swirl is the easiest and most delicious way to help you reach your weight loss goals and enhance a healthy lifestyle.

Amplified Absorption

Barlean's proprietary emulsification technology is designed to boost absorption and deliver significantly more nutritional value than standard supplements.